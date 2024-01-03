BJP’s Ultimatum to Congress: Release Arrested Kar Sevak or Face Protests

On a day charged with political tension, Karnataka BJP State President, B.Y. Vijayendra, served a 48-hour ultimatum to the Congress-led state government in Bengaluru, demanding the release of an arrested Kar Sevak, Srikanth Poojari. The BJP leader’s bold move was made public during a gathering at Freedom Park, where he used the symbolic act of the tricolor hoisting at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, led by Murali Manohar Joshi, as a testament to the BJP’s unwavering resolve against what he views as police intimidation by the state.

Vijayendra’s Ultimatum and Warning

Vijayendra’s ultimatum came with a stern warning. If Poojari was not released within the stipulated 48 hours, the BJP Yuva Morcha would besiege the Hubballi Shehar police station and consider taking matters into their own hands by initiating street protests. The BJP leader’s comments mirror the party’s growing discontent with the Congress government’s handling of Hindu issues.

Criticizing the Congress Government

Vijayendra did not hold back in his criticism of the Congress government’s decisions, particularly its move to withdraw cases against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the accused in the DJ Halli and KG Halli communal violence incidents. The BJP leader accused the Congress of being anti-Hindu and anti-Ram, a statement that further adds fuel to the escalating political fire.

BJP’s Response

While the BJP’s ultimatum is a clear sign of their commitment to Poojari’s cause, it is also an indication of the party’s heightened push against what they perceive as the Congress government’s biased actions. Vijayendra stated that the BJP would respond appropriately, a declaration that hints at a possible escalation of political tensions in the coming days.

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, the Congress is grappling with its own internal struggles. Sachin Pilot’s supporters have been accused of abusing a minister on social media and attempting to topple the state government. This has led to an intensifying power tussle between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, further destabilizing the political landscape in the state.