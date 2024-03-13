BJP's Ticket Turmoil: Eshwarappa Blames Yediyurappa, Considers Independent Run in Shivamogga

Making his displeasure known and sending out feelers of potential rebellion, senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa squarely blamed former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa for his son K.E. Kantesh being denied BJP ticket from Haveri to contest the Lok Sabha polls. Eshwarappa has decided to hold a meeting with his well-wishers in Shivamogga on March 15 before deciding on his next step, marking a significant moment of discord within the BJP's Karnataka unit.

Denial of Ticket and Accusations

A visibly upset Mr. Eshwarappa, speaking to the media, claimed that former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was chosen to contest from Haveri instead, was being "forced" to run despite having recommended Kantesh for the seat. Eshwarappa's grievance not only highlights the internal politics within the BJP but also points towards a larger discontentment among certain factions within the party. Further, Eshwarappa alleges Yediyurappa's role in sidelining leaders loyal to the party's core values, indicating a rift over ideological alignments and personal ambitions.

Implications for Party Unity

While Eshwarappa contemplates running as an Independent candidate against Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra in Shivamogga, the situation underscores a potentially divisive scenario for the BJP in Karnataka. The incident reveals the challenges political parties face in maintaining unity while accommodating the aspirations of its members. This development follows other instances of dissatisfaction within the party, as seen with leaders like Sadananda Gowda and Pratap Simha expressing their discontent over ticket distribution.

Looking Ahead: Possible Outcomes

The discord within the BJP's Karnataka unit over ticket distribution ahead of the Lok Sabha elections could have far-reaching consequences for the party's electoral prospects. As Eshwarappa awaits his meeting with party well-wishers to decide his future course of action, the outcome could set a precedent for how political parties navigate internal conflicts. Whether Eshwarappa decides to contest independently or finds another resolution, his decision will likely influence the political dynamics in Shivamogga and potentially beyond.