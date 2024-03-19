BJP's Patra Accuses Delhi CM Kejriwal of Evading ED Summonses, Ignoring Constitutional Duties

Amidst a swirling political storm, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his repeated absences from Enforcement Directorate (ED) summonses. Patra's accusations underscore a growing tension between the BJP and the AAP, focusing on allegations of an excise policy scam. As both parties engage in a war of words, the implications for Delhi's governance and the broader political landscape are significant.

Accusations and Defenses

Sambit Patra, addressing the media, expressed astonishment at Kejriwal's consistent evasion of legal summonses. He highlighted that the Delhi Chief Minister had missed nine summonses in the past six months, a move Patra interprets as a blatant disregard for the Constitution and the law. According to Patra, Kejriwal's actions not only disrespect the constitutional framework of India but also betray the trust of millions who rely on his leadership.

In contrast, the AAP has fired back, accusing the BJP-led government of weaponizing the ED to target political adversaries, including Kejriwal. The party asserts that these summonses are part of a broader strategy to undermine Kejriwal's reputation and to distract from the BJP's shortcomings. Despite these claims, Patra remains firm in his belief that the law will eventually catch up to Kejriwal, emphasizing the gravity of the accusations against him.

Political Ramifications

The ongoing feud between the BJP and the AAP extends beyond the courtroom and into the political arena. Patra's comparison of Kejriwal to other high-profile politicians on bail, such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, suggests a broader critique of political integrity and accountability. This narrative plays into the BJP's strategy to consolidate support by highlighting the alleged misconduct of opposition leaders.