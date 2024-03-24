BJP's Lone Muslim Candidate Abdul Salam: Changing Muslim Perception Towards Modi Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

In an insightful dialogue, Abdul Salam, the sole Muslim candidate from BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, discusses the changing Muslim perception towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's strategy to engage with the minority community amidst the backdrop of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) controversy. Representing the party in Kerala's Muslim-dominated Malappuram seat, Salam's candidacy is a significant marker of BJP's outreach efforts.
CAA and Muslim Outreach
Amidst the widespread debate over the CAA and its implications, Salam argues that the legislation is misunderstood within the Muslim community, emphasizing that it aims to address the plight of persecuted minorities in neighboring countries, excluding Muslims not due to discrimination but because they are not considered minorities in those nations. He believes that the educated Muslim youth, especially women, are becoming increasingly aware of the on-ground realities, gradually shifting their perspective towards Modi and the BJP.
The Role of Development and Inclusion
Salam highlights the inclusive development agenda of the Modi government as a critical factor for the Muslim community to reconsider their stance towards the BJP. He argues that distancing from the BJP could result in the community missing out on development opportunities. Additionally, Salam addresses the BJP's efforts to cultivate a relationship with the Christian community in Kerala, stating that such endeavors do not necessarily alienate the Muslim population but rather showcase the party's inclusive approach.
Internal Dynamics and Future Prospects
The discussion also touches upon internal party dynamics, including the integration of leaders from other parties into the BJP fold, a strategy aimed at strengthening the party's base in Kerala. Salam's absence from a key roadshow led by PM Modi is mentioned, reflecting the challenges of navigating party protocols and public perceptions. Looking ahead, Salam remains optimistic about the BJP's prospects in Kerala, underlining the potential for ideological shifts among the state's electorate.
As the Lok Sabha elections approach, Abdul Salam's candidature and insights offer a glimpse into the BJP's strategic positioning and outreach efforts within Kerala's complex socio-political landscape. His perspectives shed light on the evolving dynamics of Muslim engagement with the BJP, suggesting a gradual but significant shift that could influence the party's fortunes in the state.