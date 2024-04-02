BJP's Jyoti Mirdha Remarks on Constitution Amendment Stir Opposition Fury

In a recent development that has stirred political waters, BJP candidate Jyoti Mirdha's comments about amending the Constitution if the party secures a majority in both Houses of Parliament have sparked widespread controversy. Senior Congress leaders, including Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh, have criticized the statement, seeing it as evidence of the BJP's alleged disdain for the Constitution and democratic values.

Controversial Comments Ignite Political Debate

During a speech in Rajasthan's Nagaur, Mirdha articulated the need for constitutional amendments to implement tough decisions for the country's benefit, emphasizing the requirement of a majority in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. This statement quickly attracted attention after it was shared on social media platforms, leading to a barrage of criticism from opposition parties. Congress leaders have used this moment to accuse the BJP of harboring intentions to undermine the Constitution, referencing similar past statements by other BJP members as part of a purportedly deliberate strategy.

Opposition Leaders Voice Concerns

The incident has drawn reactions from various quarters, with Shashi Tharoor highlighting a pattern in BJP's narrative regarding constitutional amendments. The Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, suggested that such statements were orchestrated at higher levels within the BJP. In defense, Mirdha clarified her comments, stating they were intended to explain the constitutional amendment process rather than advocate for any specific changes. Despite her clarification, the incident has reignited debates over the BJP's stance on the Constitution and its implications for India's democratic fabric.

Implications for Political Dynamics and Public Discourse

The controversy surrounding Mirdha's remarks has not only exposed the fractious nature of Indian politics but also underscored