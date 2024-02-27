BJP's Harsh Mahajan Emerges Victorious in Rajya Sabha Battle

In a dramatic turn of events, the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh witnessed a tight contest between BJP's Harsh Mahajan and Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The competition reached a deadlock with both candidates securing 34 votes each. The resolution came through a draw of lots, ultimately favoring Harsh Mahajan, who clinched the victory and secured the coveted seat.

Congress Suffers Setback Amid Allegations of Cross-Voting

Despite having a numerical advantage with 40 MLAs in the 68-member Himachal Assembly, along with the support of three independent MLAs, the Congress faced a significant setback in the Rajya Sabha polls. Reports surfaced indicating that nine MLAs defected from the party, leading to a pivotal loss in the election. This development highlighted internal challenges within the Congress ranks, raising questions about its cohesion and stability.

Allegations of Political Maneuvering Surface

Following the conclusion of the Rajya Sabha polling, accusations flew between political adversaries. Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu alleged that a group of five to six Congress MLAs was escorted to Panchkula under the protection of Haryana Police and CRPF. These claims added fuel to the fire of controversy surrounding the election process, intensifying the rift between the opposing parties.

Calls for Resignation Echo Amid Leadership Criticism

Amid the chaos, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur seized the opportunity to criticize Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's leadership. Thakur pointed out the defection of MLAs from the Congress camp within a year of Sukhu's tenure, calling for his resignation as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister. This demand underscored the political turbulence within the state and hinted at broader implications for the Congress party's stability and future prospects.

State-wise Results Unfold

While the focus remained on the Himachal Pradesh showdown, other states also witnessed significant developments in the Rajya Sabha elections. In Karnataka, Congress leaders Ajay Maken, GC Chandrasekhar, and Syed Naseer Hussain secured victories, along with BJP leader Narayansa K Bhandage. These outcomes reflected the dynamic political landscape in Karnataka, showcasing the ongoing competition between the major parties.

Awaited Results Add Suspense

As the dust settled in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, attention shifted to Uttar Pradesh, where polling was conducted for 10 Rajya Sabha seats. The results of this crucial battleground were eagerly anticipated, with implications for the balance of power at the national level. The suspense surrounding these outcomes added another layer of intrigue to the already charged atmosphere of Indian politics.