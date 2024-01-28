BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb Urges DMK Cooperation for PM Vishwakarma Scheme

BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, has urged the DMK government in Tamil Nadu to help overcome challenges and ensure the smooth execution of the PM Vishwakarma scheme. This initiative, aimed at reinforcing traditional artisans and craftspeople, offers a collateral-free development loan of up to 3 lakh. However, Deb voiced concerns over the state government's alleged bias towards DMK affiliates.

Registration & Alleged Bias in Tamil Nadu

Deb noted that 3.60 lakh individuals have registered for the PM Vishwakarma scheme in Tamil Nadu. Yet, he expressed concerns about the state government's purported preferential treatment of DMK affiliates. This perceived bias, he suggests, could potentially hinder the scheme's effective implementation and impact the welfare of the non-affiliated artisans and craftspeople who are the intended beneficiaries.

Every Eligible Beneficiary Must Be Included

During the Vishwakarma Scheme State Workshop Meet- Phase II, BJP State president G.K. Nagaraj reiterated these concerns. He underscored the party's intention to include every eligible beneficiary, irrespective of their political affiliation. The goal, he stated, is to ensure that the benefits of the scheme are extended to all who qualify, thereby promoting the welfare of the artisan community at large.

Criticism of DMK's Approach

Deb also criticized the DMK for allegedly promoting caste-based traditions and family-based trades through the scheme. He further commented on the seat-sharing discussions between the DMK and Congress. Deb dismissed these negotiations as family dealings rather than political dialogues, implying that the DMK is not genuinely representative of the common people.