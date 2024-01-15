en English
India

BJP’s Annamalai Accuses DMK and Congress of Collusion in 2G Scam Investigation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
BJP’s Annamalai Accuses DMK and Congress of Collusion in 2G Scam Investigation

Unveiling a new chapter in Indian politics, K Annamalai, the President of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has hurled serious allegations against two major political factions. In what he calls the ‘DMK files’, Annamalai accuses the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its ally Congress of collusion in the infamous 2G scam investigation. This contentious disclosure implies a purported attempt by the DMK and Congress to manipulate the outcomes of one of India’s most prominent corruption scandals.

‘DMK Files’ and the Allegations

In the third installment of the ‘DMK files’, Annamalai alleges that the DMK and Congress coordinated their efforts to strategically influence the timing of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids. He presents this as a calculated move to manage the investigative process for their own benefit. The ‘DMK Files Part III’ contains audio conversations between DMK MP TR Baalu and former Tamil Nadu State Intelligence chief, MS Jaffar Sait, allegedly discussing the orchestration of CBI raids. This revelation has stirred the political pot, promising more disclosures in the near future.

The 2G Spectrum Allocation Scam

These allegations are built around the backdrop of the 2G spectrum allocation scam, a landmark corruption case in Indian politics. The scandal involved allegations of undercharging mobile telephone companies for frequency allocation licenses, which were used to create 2G spectrum subscriptions for cell phones. The DMK and Congress are accused of trying to control the narrative of this case, which continues to reverberate through the corridors of power.

Political Repercussions and Future Developments

The ramifications of these accusations are significant and could potentially reshape Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. Annamalai states that these revelations have the power to change the politics of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, hearings on the appeals by the CBI and ED against the acquittal of former Telecom Minister A. Raja and others in the 2G Spectrum Allocation case continue in the Delhi High Court. As the BJP vows to root out the DMK from Tamil Nadu politics, the political chessboard in the state is set for a major upheaval.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

