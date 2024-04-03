BJP's 2024 Poll Strategy: Betting on Turncoats and Modi's Influence in Kerala

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is finely tuning its strategy in Kerala, a state historically resistant to its advances. The party's optimism this election season is buoyed by the anticipated return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power, according to Union Minister V. Muraleedharan. Representing the Attingal constituency, Muraleedharan's campaigning efforts are not just about securing a win but also about altering the political landscape of Kerala.

Strategic Moves and Expectations

The BJP's strategy in Kerala hinges on several factors, including the popularity of PM Modi and the party's national achievements. In an interview, Muraleedharan expressed confidence in the positive impact of Modi's expected return on the BJP's chances across the state. Despite facing challenges such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) controversies, the use of electoral bonds, and allegations of Central agencies targeting opposition politicians, the party remains optimistic. The BJP is also focusing on showcasing its progress in the state and addressing key campaign issues, demonstrating a tailored approach to win over Kerala's electorate.

Candidate Selection and Campaign Focus

Key to the BJP's strategy is the selection of candidates who can resonate with the local populace while embodying the party's national vision. Muraleedharan's candidature from Attingal represents such a choice, aiming to leverage his ministerial achievements and connect with the voters on a personal level. The campaign is set to revolve around various developmental issues, including the contentious K Rail project, which the Union government is keen on discussing. This approach signifies the BJP's intent to engage with the state's pressing concerns, hoping to translate this engagement into electoral success.

Implications for Kerala's Political Landscape

The BJP's ambitious campaign in Kerala, marked by a blend of national prominence and local issues, indicates a potential shift in the state's political dynamics. While the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections remains to be seen, the party's efforts to make inroads into Kerala could disrupt the traditional political equilibrium. The emphasis on PM Modi's leadership, coupled with strategic candidate selection and a focus on development, presents a compelling narrative that could appeal to a segment of the electorate previously aligned with other parties.

The BJP's gamble in Kerala, characterized by its reliance on turncoats and the Modi wave, underscores a broader attempt to redefine its presence in the state. Whether this strategy will convert into seats in the Lok Sabha is a question that only the 2024 elections can answer. However, the party's determined push in Kerala signifies a crucial chapter in its quest for a pan-India presence, potentially altering the state's political fabric in the process.