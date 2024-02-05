BJP's 2024 Election Strategy: Advertising Pitches in Full Swing

India's ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is revving its engines for the 2024 elections, and a crucial gear in their machinery is the advertising campaign. As part of their preparations, the BJP has called upon advertising agencies to present their creative pitches, an invitation that saw thirteen agencies, including industry heavyweights like Ogilvy and McCann Worldgroup, showcasing their ideas in the initial round of presentations. A follow-up round has been scheduled for February 6.

BJP's Advertising Strategy: A Look Back

Past election campaigns like 'Ab Ki Baar Modi Sarkar' in 2014 and 'Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' along with 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai' in 2019, wielded significant influence in BJP's public image and electoral success. The creative minds behind these impactful slogans and campaigns played a pivotal role in shaping the BJP's political narrative.

The Pitch: A Blend of Familiar and Fresh Faces

The pitch for the 2024 elections included both incumbents and new contenders. Ogilvy and McCann, represented by senior executives, were among the parties vying for the opportunity to shape the BJP's advertising vision for the upcoming election. Soho Square, which has now been rebranded as 82.5 and was instrumental in the 2014 campaign, has recently undergone leadership changes, leaving its involvement in the current pitch ambiguous.

Learning From the Past: No Room for Complacency

Despite enjoying a lead over the opposition and riding the wave of the Ram Mandir issue, the BJP is refraining from complacency. A lesson learned from the 'India Shining' campaign of 2004, which despite its confident messaging did not translate into electoral success. The call for a second round of presentations indicates the BJP's determination to find compelling advertising that will resonate with voters in the next general election.