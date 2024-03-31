BJP vs Democracy: Modi's 15 Guarantees Scrutinized Ahead of INDIA Alliance Rally

With the INDIA alliance set to host a significant rally in New Delhi, the spotlight turns to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its fulfillment of promises under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Derek O'Brien, a Member of Parliament from the All India Trinamool Congress, critically examines the BJP's 15 guarantees, revealing a stark gap between promise and performance. This analysis comes at a crucial time as India gears up for the 2024 general elections, framing it as a pivotal clash between the BJP's assurances and the essence of Indian democracy.

Scrutiny of Guarantees: From Jobs to Environmental Policy

The examination of BJP's guarantees uncovers concerning discrepancies, particularly in employment, farmer incomes, and environmental initiatives. Despite promising 25 crore jobs in their 2014 manifesto, official data reveals a mere creation of 1.2 crore jobs, highlighting a significant shortfall and a rising unemployment rate among graduates. Furthermore, the ambitious goal to double farmers' income by 2022 remains unmet, with actual growth rates suggesting a possible realization only by 2035 amidst a distressing backdrop of farmer suicides. Environmental policies, too, come under fire, with the Namami Gange project failing to significantly reduce pollution levels in the Ganga, and the much-touted Swachh Bharat Mission marred by the continuing tragedy of deaths due to manual scavenging.

Infrastructure and Social Welfare: Unfulfilled Promises

Infrastructure projects like the Bullet Train and Sagarmala reflect delays and funding issues, undermining the government's development narrative. Similarly, social welfare schemes such as the Ujjwala scheme and PM Kisan have encountered challenges, from low refill rates in the former to fraudulent beneficiaries in the latter. The Digital India initiative's promise is tarnished by data breaches, questioning the security of citizen data. Moreover, gender equality efforts and the UDAN aviation scheme illustrate the gap between policy intent and impact, with significant funds spent on advertising rather than actual empowerment or operational success.

Political Implications and Public Sentiment

The analysis of BJP's guarantees versus their delivery has significant political implications as India approaches the 2024 general elections. With the INDIA alliance's rally aiming to contrast the BJP's record with the democratic ideals cherished by the electorate, public sentiment may be swayed by the tangible outcomes of these policies. The scrutiny not only challenges the BJP's narrative of development and good governance but also sets the stage for a broader debate on the direction in which India's democracy is headed. As the nation stands at this political crossroads, the upcoming elections will be a referendum not just on the BJP's tenure but on the values and priorities of the Indian polity.