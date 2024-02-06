BJP Tripura Launches 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' to Bolster Public Relations Ahead of Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Tripura unit has launched its 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' campaign, a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening the party's bonds with the public and bolstering the implementation of government schemes ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections. The campaign announcement was made during a press conference by BJP State General Secretary, Amit Rakshit.

Enhancing Public Engagement

Emphasizing the BJP's commitment to frequent public engagement and grassroots activities, Rakshit elucidated that the 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' is not limited to Tripura but is a nationwide initiative. This campaign focuses on enhancing public relations across India's villages and urban areas, covering more than 7 lakh villages in its trajectory. In Tripura, the campaign will be undertaken at 3349 booth levels.

Three-Phase Campaign

The 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' is structured in three phases. The first phase, a preparatory one, began on January 20 and concluded recently. The second phase, starting on February 7 and concluding on February 11, will involve party leaders spending 24 hours at each booth. The third and final phase is a survey meeting slated for February 14, covering all the booths in the state.

Leaders to Engage in Various Activities

During these visits, senior leaders will engage in a plethora of activities. These include meetings with booth committees, scrutinizing voter lists, holding discussions with new voters and influential local figures, and interacting with long-standing BJP workers. The ultimate goal is to strengthen the relationship between the BJP and the public, ensure the saturation of government-sponsored schemes, and bolster public relations ahead of the Lok Sabha election.