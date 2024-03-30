BJP Touts Article 370 Abrogation Success in Jammu Poll Campaign, Highlights Development and Security Gains

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated its electoral campaign in Jammu and Kashmir by focusing on the benefits stemming from the abrogation of Article 370, with senior leader Jugal Kishore Sharma filing his nomination for the Jammu parliamentary constituency.

This move comes amid assertions of enhanced security and development in the region post the controversial 2019 decision. Union Minister Anurag Thakur and other senior party figures have been vocal about the perceived positive changes, including a significant drop in terrorism and the initiation of key development projects.

Enhanced Security and Peace

According to Union Minister Anurag Thakur, the abrogation of Article 370 has led to a remarkable decrease in terrorism-related activities and violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Thakur cited statistics indicating a 75% reduction in terrorism incidents, an 81% decrease in the killing of locals, and a 50% fall in the deaths of security forces. These figures are being used to underline the BJP's claim of bringing peace and stability to the region, which had been embroiled in conflict for decades.

Further emphasizing the positive impact of the policy change, the BJP has highlighted various development projects undertaken in Jammu and Kashmir.

With the establishment of institutions like IIT and IIM, the construction of 11 medical colleges, and the introduction of the Vande Bharat train, alongside improved highway and expressway connectivity, the party argues that significant strides have been made in the region's development trajectory. These projects are showcased as evidence of the Modi government's commitment to the Union Territory's growth and prosperity.

Electoral Bonds and Funding Transparency

In the realm of political funding, Union Minister Anurag Thakur pointed out the BJP's substantial acquisition of funds through electoral bonds, contrasting it with the amounts received by other parties, such as the TMC. Thakur criticized the previous Congress regime for the alleged misdirection of political funds, asserting that the BJP's funding through electoral bonds has ensured transparency and direct benefit to the party, supporting its electoral and governance agendas.

The narrative surrounding the abrogation of Article 370 and its aftermath continues to be a pivotal element of the BJP's election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir. With senior leaders emphasizing both security improvements and developmental achievements, the party aims to consolidate its position and garner support ahead of the forthcoming elections. As the political landscape of the region continues to evolve, the effectiveness of these strategies and their impact on the electorate will be closely watched.