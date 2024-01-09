BJP to Hold Nationwide Rallies, Announces Leadership Changes

In a proactive move to bolster its presence and counter opposition demands, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strategically planned a series of rallies across the length and breadth of India. The decision was the outcome of a review meeting chaired by the party’s general secretary organization, BL Santhosh, in conjunction with morcha presidents and prabharis.

Rally Schedule and Central Figures

A total of 14 rallies are on the agenda, with each morcha assigned the responsibility of organizing one rally in North India and another in South India. These gatherings will be graced by key party figures, including a rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and another by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Political Significance of Rally Locations

The rally locations have been carefully selected based on their political significance. For instance, the OBC Morcha will conduct rallies in either Bihar or Uttar Pradesh and in Karnataka or Telangana to counter the opposition’s demands for a caste census. The Minority Morcha, on the other hand, will hold events in Rajasthan and Maharashtra. The emphasis on South India underscores the party’s recognition of significant demographic groups such as Scheduled Castes, farmers, and women who have consistently supported the BJP.

Leadership Changes and New Appointments

Simultaneously, the BJP has initiated changes in the leadership of its frontal organisations. A recent reshuffle of general secretaries and in-charges was announced on January 4. This includes the appointments of Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh, Dushyant Gautam, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Vice-president Baijayant Panda to various morchas. These actions are indicative of the party’s preparation for the upcoming polls and its commitment to engaging with different communities through its wings.

In addition to the rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to embark on a nation-wide tour spanning all states, scheduled from January 14 to the end of February. This extensive outreach plan aims to inform the public about his government’s accomplishments over the past nine years in anticipation of the 2024 parliamentary elections. The visits will involve inaugurating numerous government schemes and laying foundation stones for new initiatives. Furthermore, they offer a chance for the party to gauge public sentiment through the turnout at public rallies.