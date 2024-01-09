en English
Economy

BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, emphasized the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) self-reliance during the Global Investors Meet in Chennai, asserting the party’s absence of desperation to form alliances at both state and national levels. With the “undisputed popularity and leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goyal voiced the BJP’s position of strength.

BJP’s Stance on Alliances

In response to queries regarding the BJP’s muted reaction to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) decision to sever ties with the BJP, Goyal stated that while the party is not alliance-hungry, it remains open to possibilities. However, he explicitly mentioned the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Rashtriya Janata Dal as exceptions, citing the BJP’s lack of historical collaboration with these parties.

A Shift in Tamil Nadu’s Politics

Goyal drew attention to the recent success of BJP’s State president K. Annamalai’s ‘En Mann En Makkal’ yatra, which, according to him, has won considerable popularity and support. This, he suggested, signifies a shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, where traditional politics is no longer as appealing.

India’s Economic Projections

On the economic front, Goyal projected that India’s exports for the current financial year would exceed the previous year’s total of $776 billion, despite certain constraints. He highlighted that export restrictions on items such as sugar, rice, and tyres have been imposed to control inflation and for other market considerations. He estimated that these restrictions could have added around $20 billion more to the year-end total.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

