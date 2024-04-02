BJP Stalwart Eshwarappa Defies Amit Shah's Call, Vows to Contest Shivamogga Seat Independently

In a striking move that underscores tensions within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka, KS Eshwarappa, former Deputy Chief Minister and seasoned party leader, has decided to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Shivamogga as an independent candidate. This decision came to light after Eshwarappa revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had personally reached out to him, requesting a withdrawal of his candidacy—a request Eshwarappa has firmly declined.

Deep-Rooted Discontent Surfaces

Eshwarappa's candidature and his steadfast resolve to contest independently spotlight the simmering issue of dynastic politics within the BJP's Karnataka faction. The denial of a ticket to his son, K E Kanthesh, for the neighbouring Haveri constituency, and the subsequent nomination of B Y Raghavendra, son of BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa, for Shivamogga, has evidently left Eshwarappa and his supporters disgruntled. Amid these circumstances, Amit Shah's intervention and subsequent dialogue with Eshwarappa were aimed at quelling potential discord but to no avail. Eshwarappa's determination to contest the election underscores a broader party narrative to combat the entrenched culture of political dynasties—a principle he feels is being compromised within the state unit.

A Clash of Ideologies

The ideological rift within the BJP, as highlighted by Eshwarappa's move, raises questions about the party's commitment to its core value of opposing dynastic politics. Eshwarappa, in his defiance, has invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a political environment free from familial dominance. The prominence of Yediyurappa's family in the state's political scene has been a point of contention, with Eshwarappa and his camp feeling sidelined despite their contributions to the party and the Hindutva cause. This sentiment is shared by other party stalwarts who believe their efforts are being overshadowed by a growing 'family culture'