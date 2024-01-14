BJP Spokesperson Cites Government Non-Cooperation as Reason for Rising Railway Project Costs in Andhra Pradesh

In a recent media briefing at the state party office, Lanka Dinakar, BJP Chief Spokesperson for Andhra Pradesh, voiced concerns over the soaring costs of railway projects in the state. Dinakar attributed the cost escalation to the state government’s lack of cooperation in land allocation and funding.

State Government’s Delay Triggers a 42% Cost Rise

According to Dinakar, the Andhra Pradesh government’s delay in providing funds has resulted in a considerable 42 percent rise in the costs of railway projects. The spokesperson specifically spotlighted the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line project, which has seen its costs hike up due to the state’s non-cooperation.

The project, with a length of 309 km, was initially estimated at Rs 2,289 crore. The state government was responsible for 50 percent of the land acquisition and construction costs. While the Central government has released its share, the state government is lagging, leading to a surge in the project’s cost.

Other Delayed Projects Add to the Escalating Costs

Furthermore, Dinakar pointed out the Kotipalli-Narsapur new line project that has been delayed since its sanction in 2000-01, causing the projected expenditure of Rs 2,120 crore to rise. The Central government is covering 75 percent of the cost, with the state government contributing the remaining 25 percent. The construction includes building three bridges across the Gowtami, Vainateya, and Vasishta rivers.

Land Transfer Delay for New South Coast Railway Zone Office

Adding to the list of criticisms, Dinakar chastised the state government for delaying the land transfer necessary for the construction of a new South Coast Railway zone office at Mudaravalasa, which requires 52 acres of land. The BJP spokesperson implored the state government to release its share of the funds promptly to expedite the construction of these crucial railway projects.