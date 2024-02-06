BJP Spokesperson Advocates for Beneficial Intent of Uniform Civil Code

In a recent interview on NewsToday, BJP spokesperson Nalin S. Kohli voiced his support for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a contentious proposed law in India. The UCC aims to replace personal laws, derived from scriptures and customs of various religious communities, with a common legal framework applicable to all citizens. This move, Kohli argues, is not draconian but rather beneficial, promoting unity and equality among the diverse population of India.

The UCC Debate in India

The debate around UCC in India is heated, with various communities expressing concerns about potential encroachments on their religious laws and identities. The BJP, however, persistently advocates for UCC as a means to ensure equal rights and social harmony, transcending religious boundaries. Gender equality, inheritance rights, marriage registration, and adoption rights are among the key areas the UCC aims to address.

Implications of the UCC

The proposed UCC has significant implications for civil life in India. It aims to ban practices such as halala and iddat, often viewed as oppressive, and provide legal recognition to live-in relationships. Equal property rights for sons and daughters, and equal treatment of adopted and biological children, are also key features of the UCC. The proposed law, however, excludes population control measures and the Scheduled Tribes from its ambit.

UCC's Potential Impact on Social Harmony

The UCC, if enacted, could have profound effects on social harmony in India. By standardizing individual laws, it can potentially minimize religious tensions, although this is a point of contention, especially among minority Muslims. The proposed end to polygamy, detailed in the 192-page bill, has also sparked concerns among various communities. Despite these concerns, the BJP continues to champion the UCC as a path towards a unified India, a position reaffirmed by Kohli's recent remarks.