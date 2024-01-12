BJP Slams Siddaramaiah Government Over Haveri Assault Case

Escalating tensions in the political landscape of Karnataka have gained momentum with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sharp criticism of the Siddaramaiah-led government on its handling of the Haveri assault case. The BJP has voiced concerns over the perceived failure in maintaining law and order and the possible lack of prompt action in response to the assault.

BJP Leaders Decry Breakdown of Law and Order

BJP stalwarts, including R Ashoka, Basavaraj Bommai, and CT Ravi, have come down heavily on the Siddaramaiah government for the breakdown of law and order following the assault incident in Haveri. The leaders condemned the incident, raised questions about the government’s perceived inaction, and called for immediate action against the culprits, urging the government not to be swayed by vote bank politics.

Swift Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

The Haveri Superintendent of Police has confirmed the arrests made in the case and acknowledged the ongoing investigation. The police action signifies a move towards justice, albeit limited, as the political storm continues to brew.

Silence from Siddaramaiah’s Government

Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has turned the spotlight on Siddaramaiah’s conspicuous silence on the incident. He emphasized the need for the government to clarify its stand, thereby adding another layer to the complex political narrative surrounding this case.