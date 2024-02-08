BJP Poised for Dominance in Uttarakhand: Mood of the Nation Survey Predicts Repeat of 2019 Triumph

In a compelling development that underscores the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) enduring sway in Uttarakhand, the latest India Today Mood of the Nation (MOTN) pre-poll survey has forecasted a resounding victory for the party in the state. The survey, which engaged 35,801 participants from December 15, 2023, to January 28, 2024, suggests that the BJP is poised to clinch all five seats if elections were to be held immediately. This projected outcome echoes the party's stellar performance in the region during the 2019 elections.

The poll indicates that the BJP would secure a commanding 59 percent vote share, a slight dip from their 2019 figures. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc is expected to see a modest one percent surge, bringing their vote share to 32 percent. The remaining nine percent of the vote share is anticipated to be divided among other parties.

Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code: A Groundbreaking Move

In a historic turn of events, the Uttarakhand Assembly has passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill by voice vote. This pioneering legislation, presented by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's government, has positioned Uttarakhand as the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code. The bill, which was opposed by the minority in the BJP-majority assembly, now awaits the President's assent to be enacted into law.

The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code was a key promise in the Bharatiya Janata Party's 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly election manifesto. This move by Uttarakhand has galvanized other BJP-ruled states, such as Gujarat and Assam, to consider adopting similar legislation.

The BJP's Continued Ascendancy: A Tale of Resilience and Popularity

The India Today MOTN survey paints a vivid picture of the BJP's continued ascendancy in Uttarakhand. Despite a slight decrease in vote share, the party's projected victory underscores its resilience and popularity in the region. This dominance is a testament to the BJP's effective governance and its ability to resonate with the aspirations of the people of Uttarakhand.

The passage of the Uniform Civil Code Bill further cements the BJP's commitment to its electoral promises and its vision for a unified legal framework in the country. As the nation watches Uttarakhand's bold step towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code, the BJP's enduring influence in the state appears set to shape the political landscape of the region for years to come.

As the Mood of the Nation survey illuminates the BJP's projected victory in Uttarakhand, the world bears witness to a narrative of resilience, popularity, and transformative change. This tale, woven into the fabric of Uttarakhand's political tapestry, is a testament to the BJP's enduring influence and the indomitable spirit of the people it serves.

In the Heart of Uttarakhand: The BJP's Unwavering Reign

The India Today Mood of the Nation survey has unequivocally demonstrated the BJP's unwavering reign in Uttarakhand. With a projected vote share of 59 percent and the potential to sweep all five seats, the party's dominance in the region appears unshakeable. As Uttarakhand takes a historic stride towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code, the BJP's influence continues to reverberate across the state, shaping its future and redefining its political landscape.