BJP Rolls Out 'Gaao Chalo Abhiyan' in Run-Up to Lok Sabha Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has launched a nationwide campaign titled 'Gaao Chalo Abhiyan'. Scheduled to run from February 4 to February 11, the initiative is a crucial part of the party's ground-level mobilization efforts.

Mobilizing Migrant Activists

Under this campaign, BJP workers, termed as 'pravasi karyakartas' or migrant activists, are being assigned to districts different from their place of residence. The party workers are expected to spend a full 24 hours at each voting booth, extending their reach to 7 lakh villages and urban areas. This strategy underlines the BJP's focus on booth-level organization and outreach, a key element in preparation for the critical electoral contest.

Aiming to Strengthen Grassroots Presence

The 'Gaao Chalo Abhiyan' aims to strengthen the party's grassroots presence and engage with the electorate on a personal level. The campaign was launched by the National President of BJP, JP Nadda, at the party headquarters. The objective is to connect with people in 7 lakh villages and urban booths to provide information about the achievements of the Modi government.

Connecting with the Rural and Urban Voters

This initiative is seen as a significant step, reflecting the party's strategy to mobilize support from rural voters. The BJP is making concerted efforts to engage with the electorate at the booth level, promoting dialogue and communication. The 'Gaao Chalo Abhiyan' marks an important milestone in the BJP’s election campaign, demonstrating the party's commitment towards strengthening its grassroots network and enhancing voter outreach.