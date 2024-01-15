BJP Raises Concerns Over Proposed Transfer of Powers Within MCD

In a recent development that has stirred debate in the political circles of Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has voiced concerns over a proposal to transfer the powers of the standing committee to the House of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The proposal, if implemented, would allow the House to approve all financial proposals exceeding Rs 5 crore, a function currently performed by the standing committee, including the approval of the budget.

The Vacant Standing Committee

The standing committee, which consists of 18 members, has remained vacant for the past year. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had earlier called for new elections to fill the six vacant positions on the committee. However, this move has been challenged in court, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing dispute.

Judicial Committee Orders and the Special House Meeting

In addition to the controversy surrounding the transfer of powers, a judicial committee mandated by the Supreme Court has ordered the MCD to de-seal shops in seven specific markets within a timeframe of 100 hours. Plans to carry out these orders will be discussed in an upcoming special House meeting, intensifying the current political discourse.

Opposition Stands Firm

The Leader of Opposition, Raha Iqbal Singh of the BJP, has argued that transferring the standing committee’s powers to the House would be illegal and unconstitutional without a formal amendment to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act by Parliament. The opposition argues that such a move lacks legal provision under the existing Act and would disrupt the democratic functioning of the MCD.

As the political tug-of-war continues, the fate of the MCD and its standing committee remains uncertain. With the court challenge and the upcoming special House meeting, the controversy is expected to escalate before any resolution is reached.