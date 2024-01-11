en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

BJP Protests in West Bengal Following Attack on Enforcement Directorate Officials

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
BJP Protests in West Bengal Following Attack on Enforcement Directorate Officials

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal have assembled at ground zero, staging a demonstration in the wake of an attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. The incident, which took place in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, has sparked outrage amongst the BJP ranks, leading to a call for immediate action.

BJP Demands Justice

The BJP Chief, acting as the voice of the protesters, has demanded the arrest of the individuals involved in the attack. The allegation is that the state government has remained passive, sidestepping the issue instead of addressing it head-on. The protest serves not only as a condemnation of the attack but also as an indictment of the state’s law and order situation.

An Echo of the PDS Scam

The demonstration is also a response to the alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) scam, a controversial matter that has been a source of tension in West Bengal. The BJP workers are using the protest as a platform to voice their concerns about the deteriorating legal situation in the state.

The ED at the Heart of Controversies

The Enforcement Directorate, tasked with investigating financial crimes, often finds itself at the center of political strife. The attack on its officials highlights the ongoing tensions between the BJP and other political entities in the region. As events continue to unfold, Rittick Mondal reports from the ground, providing real-time updates on the situation.

0
India Politics Protests
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
BJP Protests in West Bengal Following ED Official Attack: A Reflection of Deep-Seated Political Rivalry
On January 5, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) official was attacked in West Bengal, marking an incident that has stirred political tension in the region. Despite numerous efforts, the state police have been unable to record the officer’s statement, an issue that has drawn the ire of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party expressed its
BJP Protests in West Bengal Following ED Official Attack: A Reflection of Deep-Seated Political Rivalry
Tota Roy Chowdhury Opens Up About 'Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo', Acting Method, and Defends Karan Johar
6 mins ago
Tota Roy Chowdhury Opens Up About 'Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo', Acting Method, and Defends Karan Johar
RBI Governor Flags Insufficient Due Diligence in Companies, Highlights Proactive Stance
7 mins ago
RBI Governor Flags Insufficient Due Diligence in Companies, Highlights Proactive Stance
Neeraj Chopra Rallies Support for Indian Football Team Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
4 mins ago
Neeraj Chopra Rallies Support for Indian Football Team Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
Neetu Kapoor Shares 'Mini Battles' with Soni Razdan, Reflects on Marriage on 'Koffee With Karan 8'
4 mins ago
Neetu Kapoor Shares 'Mini Battles' with Soni Razdan, Reflects on Marriage on 'Koffee With Karan 8'
Indian Government Lauded for Successful Evacuation of Students from Ukraine Amidst Conflict
5 mins ago
Indian Government Lauded for Successful Evacuation of Students from Ukraine Amidst Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Kicks off Diplomatic Tour of Africa and Beyond
2 mins
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Kicks off Diplomatic Tour of Africa and Beyond
Labour Party Pledges Support for Post Office Scandal Legislation
2 mins
Labour Party Pledges Support for Post Office Scandal Legislation
Trump Signals No Divestment from Business Empire if Re-elected
3 mins
Trump Signals No Divestment from Business Empire if Re-elected
Calls for Boycott against Woolworths over Australia Day Merchandise Decision
3 mins
Calls for Boycott against Woolworths over Australia Day Merchandise Decision
BJP Protests in West Bengal Following ED Official Attack: A Reflection of Deep-Seated Political Rivalry
3 mins
BJP Protests in West Bengal Following ED Official Attack: A Reflection of Deep-Seated Political Rivalry
Sven-Goran Eriksson Diagnosed with Terminal Cancer: An Icon's Battle Begins
4 mins
Sven-Goran Eriksson Diagnosed with Terminal Cancer: An Icon's Battle Begins
Neeraj Chopra Rallies Support for Indian Football Team Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
4 mins
Neeraj Chopra Rallies Support for Indian Football Team Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
DeSantis and Haley Clash Over Role of Government in Business
4 mins
DeSantis and Haley Clash Over Role of Government in Business
Indian Government Lauded for Successful Evacuation of Students from Ukraine Amidst Conflict
5 mins
Indian Government Lauded for Successful Evacuation of Students from Ukraine Amidst Conflict
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
19 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
57 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app