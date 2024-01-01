en English
India

BJP Protests in Kerala Over Removal of PM Modi’s Promotional Materials: A Sign of Rising Political Tensions

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:11 am EST
BJP Protests in Kerala Over Removal of PM Modi’s Promotional Materials: A Sign of Rising Political Tensions

Escalating political tensions marked the city of Thrissur in Kerala, India, as members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protested the removal of promotional materials related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit. The BJP leaders and workers alleged that the removal of these flex boards and banners was an act of political vendetta, a claim that has stoked the embers of an already simmering political climate in the region.

Political Powerplay and Local Discontent

The BJP’s protest can be seen as a broader manifestation of their efforts to assert political presence and push back against perceived unfair treatment by local authorities or opposition groups. This incident comes amidst a series of political clashes in Kerala, involving Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Left Democratic Front government. The party’s demonstration is not just against the removal of the banners, but an expression of dissatisfaction with the current political dynamics in the region.

The Governor and the Senate: A Brewing Controversy

The latest clash between the governor and the government was triggered when the Students Federation of India (SFI) staged protests against Khan’s reconstitution of the University of Kerala’s senate. This included the induction of persons associated with the BJP. The governor has been accused of attempting to ‘saffronize’ the university, leading to agitations and blockades against him. The Kerala High Court temporarily stayed his nominations to the UoK senate.

From University Campuses to Street Protests

The discontent spilled onto the streets when the SFI leaders, including state president K Anusree, were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for burning a 30ft tall effigy of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Payyambalam beach. On the other side of the political landscape, BJP members in Thrissur city protested against the removal of flex boards erected for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road show. The BJP leaders questioned why the authorities were removing their boards when they had no issue with CPM leaders’ cutouts during a recent event.

The political tug of war in Kerala shows no signs of abating, with the BJP staging protests against Thrissur Municipal Corporation’s removal of the party’s flex boards and banners erected in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s visit to the city. The echoes of this protest are likely to reverberate in the political corridors of power, demanding answers and actions from those in charge.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

