BJP President Criticizes Opposition’s INDIA Alliance, Highlights PM Modi’s Development Agenda

On January 13, 2024, at the BJP Headquarters in Delhi, the party’s president, J P Nadda, launched the NaMo Navmatdata Abhiyan. The event served as a platform for Nadda to critique the opposition’s INDIA alliance, accusing it of focusing solely on safeguarding families and properties. Nadda contrasted this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s priorities, which include developing a prosperous India, youth empowerment, women empowerment, and poverty reduction.

BJP Prioritizes Development and Empowerment

Nadda highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to the development of India, focusing on youth, farmers, women, and poverty alleviation. He also emphasized the rise in institutions like IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS under the Modi government. Nadda noted the government’s aim to register one crore new voters by National Voters’ Day, illustrating the party’s focus on expanding democratic participation.

Criticism of the INDIA Alliance

Simultaneously, Nadda criticized the INDIA alliance, describing it as a virtual entity conducting virtual meetings as a mere formality. He accused its leaders of attempting to protect their families and properties, and of uniting under the banner of ‘removing Modi’. Nadda also took aim at opposition leaders for facing CBI or ED cases, alleged corruption, and abusing probe agencies.

Opposition’s Response

Concurrently, the INDIA Coordination Committee, composed of opposition party leaders, held an online meeting. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed optimism on social media about the progress of seat-sharing discussions within the alliance. He announced that the committee planned joint programs with INDIA Parties in the upcoming days, suggesting unity and a strategic approach within the opposition bloc.