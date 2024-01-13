en English
Elections

BJP President Criticizes Opposition’s INDIA Alliance, Highlights PM Modi’s Development Agenda

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:03 pm EST
On January 13, 2024, at the BJP Headquarters in Delhi, the party’s president, J P Nadda, launched the NaMo Navmatdata Abhiyan. The event served as a platform for Nadda to critique the opposition’s INDIA alliance, accusing it of focusing solely on safeguarding families and properties. Nadda contrasted this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s priorities, which include developing a prosperous India, youth empowerment, women empowerment, and poverty reduction.

BJP Prioritizes Development and Empowerment

Nadda highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to the development of India, focusing on youth, farmers, women, and poverty alleviation. He also emphasized the rise in institutions like IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS under the Modi government. Nadda noted the government’s aim to register one crore new voters by National Voters’ Day, illustrating the party’s focus on expanding democratic participation.

Criticism of the INDIA Alliance

Simultaneously, Nadda criticized the INDIA alliance, describing it as a virtual entity conducting virtual meetings as a mere formality. He accused its leaders of attempting to protect their families and properties, and of uniting under the banner of ‘removing Modi’. Nadda also took aim at opposition leaders for facing CBI or ED cases, alleged corruption, and abusing probe agencies.

Opposition’s Response

Concurrently, the INDIA Coordination Committee, composed of opposition party leaders, held an online meeting. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed optimism on social media about the progress of seat-sharing discussions within the alliance. He announced that the committee planned joint programs with INDIA Parties in the upcoming days, suggesting unity and a strategic approach within the opposition bloc.

Elections India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

