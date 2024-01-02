BJP Opposes Hemant Soren’s Potential Succession Move Amidst Scandal

In an unsettling development in the political landscape of Jharkhand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit chief, Babulal Marandi, has expressed his disapproval towards any potential move by Chief Minister Hemant Soren to name his wife, Kalpana, as his successor. This development comes amidst swirling allegations against Soren involving a land and money laundering scandal.

Political Speculations and Implications

Speculations about Soren’s resignation have been rife, particularly after JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmed’s resignation citing personal reasons. The void left by Ahmed’s departure and the rumors surrounding Soren’s possible resignation have created a palpable tension in Jharkhand’s political corridors. Adding fuel to the speculation, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has suggested that Soren’s wife, Kalpana, may be appointed as his successor.

BJP’s Stance and Future Course of Action

Marandi, taking a clear stance on this political whirlwind, has labeled such a move as a ‘mockery of democracy.’ He announced that a BJP delegation plans to meet Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan to discuss the ongoing matter. The delegation is expected to request the Governor to consult legal experts and the attorney general if the Soren government proposes Kalpana for the chief ministerial position.

Soren’s Legal Woes and BJP’s Allegations

Hemant Soren has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the seventh time in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act case. The investigation forms part of a wider probe into an alleged illegal change of land ownership in Jharkhand. Soren has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections through investigative agencies, thereby casting a long shadow over his tenure as Chief Minister.