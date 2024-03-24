BJP Nominates Raju Bista for Darjeeling, MLA Neeraj Zimba Celebrates with Dance

Darjeeling BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba's jubilant dance following the announcement of Raju Bista as the BJP candidate for the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat has gone viral. Zimba, also the secretary-general of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), has a strong bond with Bista. The decision comes after Zimba's threat to run as an Independent if Bista was not nominated, highlighting the significance of this nomination for the Darjeeling constituency, which votes on April 26.

Background and Political Dynamics

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has maintained control over the Darjeeling seat since 2009, with representatives like Jaswant Singh, S.S. Ahluwalia, and Raju Bista, though none were from the region. Bista, a Gorkha from Manipur with familial connections in Siliguri, breaks this trend. His re-nomination by the BJP underscores the party's strategy to strengthen its foothold in West Bengal, leveraging local sentiments and regional affiliations.

Neeraj Zimba's Strong Stance

Last week, Zimba made headlines with his bold declaration to contest the Darjeeling seat independently if the BJP did not re-nominate Bista. This move was seen as a testament to his commitment to the Gorkhaland cause and his close relationship with Bista. Zimba's subsequent celebration reflects the relief and joy within the Gorkha community and BJP supporters in the region, emphasizing the political and emotional stakes involved.

Implications for the Darjeeling Constituency

The nomination of Raju Bista by the BJP and the public support from key figures like Neeraj Zimba signal a significant moment in the political landscape of Darjeeling. This event is not just about the continuation of leadership but also about the affirmation of Gorkha identity and aspirations within the broader context of West Bengal politics. The forthcoming elections will be a crucial test for the BJP, as it seeks to consolidate its position while addressing the complex dynamics of regional identity and political loyalty.