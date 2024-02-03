BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi Sentenced for Election Code Violation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Prayagraj, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, has been sentenced to six months' imprisonment and fined Rs 1,100 by a Lucknow court. The sentence follows her violation of the code of conduct during the 2012 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. At the time of the incident, Joshi was representing the Congress party and campaigning for the Lucknow Legislative Assembly Cantt constituency.

On February 17, 2012, Joshi overstepped the permitted campaign time by addressing a public meeting in Bajrang Nagar, Krishna Nagar. The gathering, attended by approximately 50 people, was recorded by Static Surveillance Magistrate Mukesh Chaturvedi. The incident led to the lodging of a report at Krishna Nagar Police Station.

Legal Proceedings

Following an investigation by the police and the presentation of a charge sheet, Joshi was charged under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. The court framed the charges on February 20, 2021. Post sentencing, Joshi was taken into custody but was later released on interim bail.

Prior to the 2017 assembly elections, Joshi switched her political allegiance from Congress to BJP. Despite this shift, the legal consequences of her actions during the 2012 election campaign have followed her, culminating in this court ruling.