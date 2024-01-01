BJP MLA’s Son Dinesh Lodhi Arrested for Attempted Murder: A Shocking Incident Illuminated

In a shocking turn of events, Dinesh Lodhi, the son of Pritam Lodhi, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Madhya Pradesh, has been apprehended and charged with attempted murder. His arrest was predicated on the appearance of surveillance footage, which graphically displayed Dinesh Lodhi ramming a two-wheeler with his sports utility vehicle (SUV) on the night of December 31.

The Incident

The victim, identified as Ravindra Yadav, also known as Lalu, hails from Jalalpura village in the Picchore assembly segment. Mr. Yadav has alleged that he had been previously menaced by Dinesh Lodhi due to his refusal to back Pritam Lodhi in the election. During the incident, a two-year-old toddler, who happens to be the nephew of Ravindra Yadav, was also astride the two-wheeler but fortuitously escaped injury.

Police Intervention

The Gwalior Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Chandel, has confirmed the particulars of the grievance and consequent arrest of Dinesh Lodhi. The police sprung into action promptly after the incident, facilitated by the CCTV footage, thus ensuring Dinesh Lodhi was swiftly apprehended.

Political Reaction

Pritam Lodhi, the elected representative from the Picchore assembly segment, declared quite unequivocally that he would not endorse a criminal, even if the perpetrator was his own son. This incident has cast a shadow on the political landscape, raising questions about the lengths to which political rivalry can escalate. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for law and order, even in the highest echelons of power.