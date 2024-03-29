BJP MLA Sheetal Angural Linked to UK Drug Cartel Kingpin Manish Thakur

Just a day after Sheetal Angural, the MLA from Jalandhar (West) switched allegiances from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), his affiliation with Manish Thakur, an alleged kingpin of a UK-based drug cartel came to light through social media. Thakur, who had previously supported Angural during the 2022 Assembly elections, is now a central figure in an international drug trafficking investigation. Angural defended his past association with Thakur, emphasizing his unawareness of Thakur's activities post moving abroad, while also threatening legal action against those targeting him with allegations.

Advertisment

Angural's Controversial Past and Legal Battles

Sheetal Angural's political career has been marred by various controversies, including accusations of gambling, kidnapping, and involvement in illegal activities, leading to multiple FIRs. Despite these allegations, Angural maintains his innocence, pointing to his acquittals in most cases and showing confidence in being cleared of the remaining charges. His recent controversy with Manish Thakur adds another layer to his contentious public image, raising questions about his associations and activities.

Manish Thakur's Drug Cartel and International Operations

Advertisment

The Jalandhar police's bust of an international drug trafficking syndicate in March, with Manish Thakur at its helm, unveiled a complex network spanning four countries, leveraging courier services for narcotics distribution. Thakur, now based in the UK, is implicated in orchestrating the illicit trade, highlighting the global reach and sophistication of the drug trade operations connected to him.

Political Implications and Angural's Defense

In light of the controversy, Angural has attempted to distance himself from Thakur's criminal activities, emphasizing their past political association and denying any current connection. He also seeks to shift focus by promising to expose similar associations involving other political figures. Angural's threats of legal action against his accusers reflect a contentious strategy to manage the fallout from his association with a known criminal figure.

This incident not only sheds light on the murky intersections of politics and crime but also poses significant questions about the integrity and scrutiny of political affiliations. As Angural navigates through this latest controversy, the broader implications for political accountability and transparency remain a critical point of discourse among the public and political analysts alike.