en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

BJP MLA Protests Against Forest Minister, Adivasi Activists Against Deforestation in Chhattisgarh

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
BJP MLA Protests Against Forest Minister, Adivasi Activists Against Deforestation in Chhattisgarh

In a significant political development in Dehradun, BJP MLA Durgeshwar Lal from Purola constituency staged a dharna, a non-violent protest, outside the residence of state Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal. The protest was a demand for the immediate transfer of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) within his constituency.

Motives Behind the Protest

MLA Lal accused the DFO of inactivity and obstructing the progress of development projects. He also pointed out the failure to utilize funds allocated under the district plan. In addition to these charges, the MLA alleged that Minister Uniyal had used casteist remarks against him.

Responses to the Allegations

In response to the allegations and the protest, Minister Uniyal stated that he has directed the chief conservator of forests of Garhwal to investigate the charges and submit a report within a week. He noted, however, that MLA Lal is not ready to consider any resolution other than the immediate transfer of the DFO. The Chief Minister has also acknowledged the issue.

Party’s View on the Protest

Meanwhile, state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt did not find the protest by an MLA against a minister of the same party to be out of the ordinary. He stated that MLAs commonly address development issues of their constituencies with relevant ministers, which often leads to solutions.

Simultaneously, a separate political ordeal unfolds in Chhattisgarh. A section of activists fighting for Adivasi rights are protesting against the deforestation for coal mines in the Hasdeo Arand forest. They believe that the newly appointed tribal chief minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, is overlooking the community’s priorities to facilitate corporate interests. Activists have alleged that Adivasi activists protesting the deforestation were detained by the police. Former deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo has also spoken out against the deforestation, expecting the tribal chief minister to protect the interests of the community. Both the BJP and the Congress have been accused of depriving Adivasis of their rights.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pune International Film Festival: Seven Marathi Films to Compete for Best Picture

By BNN Correspondents

BJP Leader Highlights Party's Efforts in Addressing Misgovernance and Crime at Karanpur Campaign Event

By Rafia Tasleem

Tragic New Year: IT Professional Loses Life in Car Accident in Gurugram

By Rafia Tasleem

Deciphering COVID-19's Spread in India: A District-Level Analysis

By Rafia Tasleem

'Prem Patanga': A Theatrical Exploration of Love and Professional Stru ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 51 seconds
'Prem Patanga': A Theatrical Exploration of Love and Professional Stru ...
heart comment 0
Andhra Pradesh Launches ‘Mentor a Student’ Initiative to Boost English Language Skills

By Rafia Tasleem

Andhra Pradesh Launches 'Mentor a Student' Initiative to Boost English Language Skills
Rajinikanth Invited to Ayodhya Kumbabhishek Event by Ra Arjunamurthy

By Rafia Tasleem

Rajinikanth Invited to Ayodhya Kumbabhishek Event by Ra Arjunamurthy
2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies

By Rafia Tasleem

2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies
India’s Unprecedented Export Growth: Ambitious Goals in Sight Amid Global Economic Recovery

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Unprecedented Export Growth: Ambitious Goals in Sight Amid Global Economic Recovery
Latest Headlines
World News
Decoding the Role of Pyroptosis in Atherosclerosis: A Groundbreaking Study
13 seconds
Decoding the Role of Pyroptosis in Atherosclerosis: A Groundbreaking Study
Big Ten Men's Basketball Rankings: Purdue Retains Lead, Wisconsin Ascends, Illinois Falls
42 seconds
Big Ten Men's Basketball Rankings: Purdue Retains Lead, Wisconsin Ascends, Illinois Falls
BJP Leader Highlights Party's Efforts in Addressing Misgovernance and Crime at Karanpur Campaign Event
42 seconds
BJP Leader Highlights Party's Efforts in Addressing Misgovernance and Crime at Karanpur Campaign Event
Gaelic Football Teams Set the Stage for 2024 Season: Struggles, Triumphs, and Aspirations
44 seconds
Gaelic Football Teams Set the Stage for 2024 Season: Struggles, Triumphs, and Aspirations
Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: A Fight for Precision Medicine Amid Insurer Interference
44 seconds
Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: A Fight for Precision Medicine Amid Insurer Interference
ARTICLE 19 Issues Safety Guidelines for Journalists amid Election Coverage
45 seconds
ARTICLE 19 Issues Safety Guidelines for Journalists amid Election Coverage
Precision Medicine: A New Dawn for Autoimmune Disease Treatment
45 seconds
Precision Medicine: A New Dawn for Autoimmune Disease Treatment
Deciphering COVID-19's Spread in India: A District-Level Analysis
51 seconds
Deciphering COVID-19's Spread in India: A District-Level Analysis
CNNs Revolutionize Tactical Analysis in Women's Football
52 seconds
CNNs Revolutionize Tactical Analysis in Women's Football
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
51 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
55 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
58 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app