BJP MLA Protests Against Forest Minister, Adivasi Activists Against Deforestation in Chhattisgarh

In a significant political development in Dehradun, BJP MLA Durgeshwar Lal from Purola constituency staged a dharna, a non-violent protest, outside the residence of state Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal. The protest was a demand for the immediate transfer of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) within his constituency.

Motives Behind the Protest

MLA Lal accused the DFO of inactivity and obstructing the progress of development projects. He also pointed out the failure to utilize funds allocated under the district plan. In addition to these charges, the MLA alleged that Minister Uniyal had used casteist remarks against him.

Responses to the Allegations

In response to the allegations and the protest, Minister Uniyal stated that he has directed the chief conservator of forests of Garhwal to investigate the charges and submit a report within a week. He noted, however, that MLA Lal is not ready to consider any resolution other than the immediate transfer of the DFO. The Chief Minister has also acknowledged the issue.

Party’s View on the Protest

Meanwhile, state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt did not find the protest by an MLA against a minister of the same party to be out of the ordinary. He stated that MLAs commonly address development issues of their constituencies with relevant ministers, which often leads to solutions.

Simultaneously, a separate political ordeal unfolds in Chhattisgarh. A section of activists fighting for Adivasi rights are protesting against the deforestation for coal mines in the Hasdeo Arand forest. They believe that the newly appointed tribal chief minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, is overlooking the community’s priorities to facilitate corporate interests. Activists have alleged that Adivasi activists protesting the deforestation were detained by the police. Former deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo has also spoken out against the deforestation, expecting the tribal chief minister to protect the interests of the community. Both the BJP and the Congress have been accused of depriving Adivasis of their rights.