BJP MLA CP Singh Accuses Jharkhand Government of Corruption and Mismanagement

In a fiery press conference held recently, BJP MLA and former Urban Development Department Minister, CP Singh, denounced the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand for alleged corruption and mismanagement in the Rural Development Department.

Allegations of Misused Funds

Singh claimed that in Soren's four-year tenure, a mere 47% of the allocated funds for village development schemes had been utilized. He underscored delays in tender processes, alleging that they were being held up due to pressure from leaders of the ruling JMM-Congress alliance. The former minister also referred to the discovery of illicit earnings by the former Chief Engineer of the department, Virendra Ram.

Illegal Withdrawals and Slow Progress

Adding to the list of accusations, Singh pointed out illegal withdrawals of MGNREGA funds using the names of deceased individuals and prisoners. He expressed concern over the sluggish progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission, with only 28.40 lakh out of 61.77 lakh households receiving tap water, far below the national average. He cited instances of villages where the mission was either absent or merely existed on paper.

Criticism of Government Schemes

Singh criticized the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Jharkhand, mentioning issues like pending housing due to the lack of sand and official negligence. He also commented on the poor condition of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in the state, with the government reducing the target for road construction.

Lastly, Singh acknowledged that the Central Government had provided significant grants to Jharkhand, including Rs 3900 crore for rural development and Rs 1718 crore for road projects. However, he lamented that projects worth Rs 1000 crore were still in the tender process, indicating further delays.