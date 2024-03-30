BJP MLA Bishnu Sharma Challenges Party Line, Files as Independent in Darjeeling

On March 30, 2024, Kurseong's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Bishnu Prasad Sharma, took a bold step by filing his nomination papers to contest the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate.

This move puts him directly in contention with the party's official nominee, Raju Bista, creating a significant rift within the West Bengal BJP faction. Sharma's defiance stems from his long-standing advocacy for a local representative and the creation of a separate Gorkhaland state, issues he believes are not adequately addressed by his party.

Demand for Local Representation

Sharma's candidacy announcement follows months of public declarations advocating for the nomination of a 'local bhumiputra' to represent Darjeeling in the parliament. Despite his efforts, the BJP chose Raju Bista, a decision that did not sit well with Sharma or his supporters.

Bista, though a member of the Gorkha community, hails from Manipur, which Sharma and his backers argue does not fulfill the demand for local representation. Sharma's move to contest independently underscores the deep-rooted desire among constituents for a representative who shares their immediate geographic and cultural ties.

Bishnu Prasad Sharma has been vocal about the need for a separate state of Gorkhaland, a contentious issue in the politics of the Darjeeling hills since the 1980s. His decision to run as an independent candidate is not only a challenge to the BJP's authority but also an attempt to bring the Gorkhaland issue to the forefront of the political dialogue.

Sharma's campaign is expected to heavily feature the demand for Gorkhaland, potentially reigniting discussions and mobilizing support for the cause. Meanwhile, Raju Bista's meeting with Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung indicates attempts to consolidate support within the Gorkha community, despite the internal party conflict.

Electoral Impact and Party Dynamics

The internal rift within the BJP, exemplified by Sharma's independent candidacy, could have significant electoral implications, not just for the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat but for the party's overall cohesion in West Bengal. The region has consistently supported BJP candidates since 2009, a trend that now faces uncertainty due to the ongoing discord.

Sharma's bold move raises questions about the potential for other disgruntled party members to follow suit, challenging the party's decisions from within. This scenario might lead to a fragmented vote base, potentially altering the political landscape in Darjeeling and possibly influencing broader state politics.

This unexpected twist in the political narrative of Darjeeling underscores the complex interplay between local aspirations, party dynamics, and broader state and national politics. As the election approaches, all eyes will be on how these tensions unfold and what they signify for the future of Darjeeling's political representation and the quest for Gorkhaland.