BJP MLA and Associates Arrested in Shooting of Shiv Sena Leaders

In a startling episode that unfolded within the confines of a police station, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and two of his accomplices, Harshal Kene and Sandeep Sarvankar, were arrested by the Hill Line police in Ulhasnagar. The arrest followed a violent altercation that led to the shooting of Shiv Sena's Kalyan east city president Mahesh Gaikwad and local leader Rahul Patil. Charges have been filed for attempted murder, rioting, and violations of the Arms Act.

The incident occurred when Ganpat Gaikwad's son, Vaibhav Gaikwad, visited the police station to file a complaint against Mahesh Gaikwad over a land dispute. The situation escalated sharply when Ganpat Gaikwad arrived at the station with a group of supporters, coinciding with the arrival of Mahesh Gaikwad and Rahul Patil.

A commotion outside the cabin where complaints were being processed led to the intervention of Senior Inspector Anil Jagtap. During his attempt to control the situation, Ganpat Gaikwad and Kene allegedly opened fire, injuring the Shiv Sena leaders and Jagtap.

Victims Undergo Surgery

The victims, who had multiple bullets removed from their bodies, were initially taken to Meera Hospital and later shifted to Jupiter Hospital for surgery. Additional Commissioner of Police Dattatreya Shinde confirmed that the incident was recorded by CCTV and assured that evidence is being gathered for a robust case.

The incident has heightened tensions between the supporters of both parties, leading to an increased police presence in the area. Mahesh Gaikwad is an associate of MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while Ganpat Gaikwad is an ally of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Dr. Shrikant Shinde stayed at Jupiter Hospital throughout the night during the surgeries of Mahesh Gaikwad and Rahul Patil.