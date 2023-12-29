BJP Maneuvers to Consolidate Position in Bihar Through Backward Class Support

In a strategic political manoeuvre, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is capitalizing on the internal conflicts within the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) to fortify its political stronghold in Bihar, India. The BJP’s focus is directed towards securing the support of leaders from the extremely backward classes (EBCs). This demographic represents a significant 55% of the state’s population, making it a crucial pivot in the political seesaw.

(Read Also: INS Imphal: A Tribute to India’s Martial History and a Beacon of Self-Reliant Defence)

Committee Formation and Caste-based Focus

A committee has been set up by the BJP, incorporating influential figures such as former state president Sanjay Jaiswal and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur. The committee’s mandate is to woo leaders from backward communities within the JD(U) and other political factions. The BJP’s initiative to include leaders from these communities is a nod to a broader strategy to consolidate the backward vote bank, a tactic reminiscent of its moves in Uttar Pradesh.

Demographic Targeting

The BJP is also showing interest in the Chandra Vanshi community, accounting for about 7% of Bihar’s population. This community represents a significant section of the demographic that the BJP is targeting as part of its vote bank strategy. The party is also advocating for increased reservations for EBCs, proposing a hike from the existing 25% to 30%. This move is seen as a direct appeal to the EBC community and a strategic play to secure their support.

(Read Also: India’s MeitY Acts Against Deepfakes, Issues Advisory to Intermediaries)

Organizational Focus on Inclusivity

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar and JD(U) leader, well-known for his appeal among EBCs and Mahadalits, was recently re-elected as the president of JD(U). This development comes amidst speculation regarding Kumar’s prime ministerial aspirations for the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP’s organizational focus on inclusivity is reflected in the composition of Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary’s team, which includes members from EBCs. As the political temperature in Bihar heats up, caste-based dynamics are emerging as vital factors, especially with the looming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Read More