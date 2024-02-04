BJP Leaders Seek Legal Action Against Ex-MP for Remarks on LK Advani's Bharat Ratna Nomination

In an unfolding political saga, BJP leaders in Kakinada have lodged a complaint against former Rajamahendravaram MP, Vundavalli Aruna Kumar, over his contentious remarks on the Bharat Ratna nomination for veteran party leader, LK Advani. The complaint, filed with the Two Town police, marks a sharp escalation in the controversy surrounding Advani's nomination for India's highest civilian award - the Bharat Ratna.

Allegations of Disrespect

Leading the charge against Aruna Kumar are BJP spokesperson Y Ramkumar, former district party chief Malakondaiah, district functionary Duvvuri Subrahmanyam, and senior leader Pydah Bhavan Prasad. In their complaint, they accuse Aruna Kumar of making derogatory remarks about the Bharat Ratna, thereby discrediting the prestigious award. They demand swift and appropriate legal action against the former MP.

Controversial Remarks

Aruna Kumar, a political figure who has aligned himself with various influential leaders such as Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has faced criticism for his remarks. The BJP leaders argue that his 'taunting' comments are disrespectful to the honor of the Bharat Ratna and belittle Advani's significant contribution to Indian politics.

Advani's Legacy and the Bharat Ratna

The Bharat Ratna, conferred upon distinguished individuals for their exceptional service to the nation, has been at the center of this controversy. LK Advani, a stalwart of Indian politics, has left an enduring legacy. His nomination for the Bharat Ratna is not only an acknowledgement of his contributions but also a matter of national pride, a sentiment that the BJP leaders believe Aruna Kumar has disregarded with his comments.