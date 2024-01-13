en English
Crime

BJP Leaders Rally for Assaulted Sadhus in West Bengal, Pledge Justice

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:43 am EST
In a recent incident in West Bengal that has stirred political discourse, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, along with the party’s State President, Dr. Sukanta, have extended their support to the Sadhus who fell victim to a brutal assault. The BJP’s involvement indicates the gravity of the matter and their commitment to uphold justice for the victims.

BJP’s Stand Against the Assault

The incident occurred in West Bengal’s Purulia district, where a group of Sadhus were ruthlessly attacked by a mob. The BJP leadership, including party spokesperson Amit Malviya and state president Sukanta Majumdar, were quick to condemn the incident. The party has squarely blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the incident, accusing them of not safeguarding the Hindus in the state.

Political Repercussions of the Assault

The assault has drawn parallels with the Palghar lynching, further intensifying the BJP’s criticism of the Mamata Banerjee government. The incident has sparked outrage and led to a discourse on the safety of Hindus in West Bengal. Both parties reacted strongly to the situation, with the BJP accusing the TMC of protecting criminals and the TMC refuting these claims, accusing the BJP of propagating rumors for political gain.

Ensuring Justice and Safety

Following the assault, twelve individuals have been arrested. Notably, a TMC leader, Sheikh Shahjahan, was allegedly involved in the incident. The aftermath saw BJP MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato meeting the victims, while the party lashed out at the ruling TMC. The BJP leaders have assured the Sadhus of their support and promised justice, thereby shedding light on the state of law and order in West Bengal.

Crime India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

