BJP Leader Rekha Mahajan Commends NGOs and Women Empowerment under Modi Government

In a recent event in Jammu, Rekha Mahajan, BJP District President Jammu South, extolled the pivotal contributions of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in bolstering the government's social welfare efforts. This took place during the Shakti Vandan Programme, an initiative under NGOs Sampark Abhiyan.

Recognizing the contributions of NGOs

Mahajan, along with her BJP team, presented accolades to the President of Inner Wheel Club, Sampark Jammu, Reva Raina, and her crew for their unwavering commitment to humanitarian endeavors. This acknowledgment of NGOs by a political party leader underscores the vital role such organizations play in addressing societal challenges and supplementing government initiatives.

Women's Empowerment under Modi's Leadership

During her speech, Mahajan underscored the role women play in Indian society under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. She cited legislative and policy initiatives aimed at empowering women, such as the Women's Reservation Bill and the inclusion of women in the Indian Armed Forces. With the opening of Sainik Schools to girls, Mahajan underlined the Modi government's commitment to advancing women's roles in diverse fields, including medical, sports, and defense.

Efforts towards Women's Financial Independence

Furthermore, she highlighted that 83 lakh Self-Help-Groups (SHGs), involving nine crore women, are revolutionizing the rural socio-economic landscape with empowerment and self-reliance. Nearly one crore women have ascended to be the 'Lakhpati Didis', and the target for 'Lakhpati Didi' has been enhanced from 2 crore to 3 crore, as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The PM's 'Lakhpati Didi Yojana' trains women associated with SHGs to earn a sustainable income of at least ₹1 lakh per annum, demonstrating another stride towards women's financial independence.

The event was attended by various BJP officials, including Mandal President Bharat Bhushan and other team members, marking a noteworthy gathering of political figures recognizing the importance of NGOs and women's empowerment in India's socio-economic progress.