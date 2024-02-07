BJP Leader Onkar Singh Lakhawat Returns as Chairman of Rajasthan Heritage Authority

Onkar Singh Lakhawat, a seasoned leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Rajya Sabha member, has been appointed as the chairman of the Rajasthan Heritage Conservation and Promotion Authority. The announcement, made public through a statement by the Department of Art, Literature, Culture, and Archeology, marks Lakhawat's third tenure in this role. Significant figures in the BJP, including state president C P Joshi and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, extended their congratulations, reaffirming their confidence in Lakhawat's leadership.

A Noteworthy Return to Heritage Conservation

Having previously held this position during Vasundhara Raje's tenure, this appointment signifies Lakhawat's noteworthy return to heritage conservation. Known for his work as a conservationist, he has spearheaded the construction of more than 75 monuments and panoramas dedicated to local heroes and folk deities of Rajasthan. His close association with the Rashtriya Swam Sevak Sangh and various positions held within the Rajasthan government underline his extensive political journey.

Anticipating Progress in Heritage Restoration

The BJP state president expressed confidence that under Lakhawat's leadership, there would be substantial progress in restoring and promoting the state's heritage. His past performance in the same role during previous BJP administrations was also acknowledged by former Chief Minister Raje, who extended her congratulations to Lakhawat. This confidence and acknowledgment point towards an anticipation of an effective tenure under Lakhawat.

The Implication of the Appointment

This appointment comes amidst various changes in government boards and commissions, and entrusts Lakhawat with the responsibility of leading the Rajasthan Heritage Conservation and Promotion Authority. It signifies the BJP's ongoing commitment to heritage conservation in Rajasthan and indicates a promise of significant progress in this field. Moreover, it marks a crucial political posting in the new BJP government led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, reflecting the party's faith in Lakhawat's capabilities.