en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

BJP Leader CT Ravi Defends PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Emphasizes its Non-Political Nature

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:53 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:02 pm EST
BJP Leader CT Ravi Defends PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Emphasizes its Non-Political Nature

In a robust defense of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’, BJP leader CT Ravi has asserted that the platform has never been utilized for political gain. ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ a monthly radio program where PM Modi addresses the nation on a myriad of subjects, was lauded by Ravi as an avenue for the Prime Minister to connect with the populace on topics pertaining to social issues, inspirational stories, and government initiatives.

‘Mann Ki Baat’: A Dialogue, Not a Monologue

Highlighting the essence of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Ravi articulated that the program was designed to forge a direct dialogue with the citizens, making them integral contributors to the nation’s governance. PM Modi’s approach, as stated by Ravi, is to engage the people of India, seeking their opinions and suggestions on a range of matters. This inclusive strategy, Ravi stated, was a testament to the Prime Minister’s commitment to fostering a participatory democracy.

Defending Against Political Criticism

The BJP leader’s remarks came in response to criticism suggesting that the program could be leveraged for political gain. In countering these allegations, Ravi maintained that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was purely meant for social interaction and was not a tool for political maneuvering. He emphasized that the program’s content was devoid of political bias, focusing instead on spreading optimism and positivity.

A Platform of Reach and Popularity

Ravi also underscored the program’s popularity and reach, highlighting its role in nurturing a direct dialogue between the Prime Minister and the people. Since its inception in October 2014, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has continued to be a popular program on All India Radio, with the Prime Minister communicating directly with the people, inspiring and informing them on various topics. The 108th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, aired on December 31st, 2023, saw the Prime Minister discussing a range of topics, from the Fit India movement to India’s twin Oscars wins.

In conclusion, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ stands as a testament to PM Modi’s commitment to open dialogue and citizen engagement. Despite criticisms, the platform remains a beacon of positivity, working to involve the people in the nation’s progress, while staying clear of political bias.

0
India Politics Social Issues
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

SEBI Slaps Rs 1 Crore Penalty on Unitech Advisors for Neglecting Fund Wind-Up

By Dil Bar Irshad

Delhi CEO's Response to Employee's 'Late-Night Party Leave' Request Sparks Debate

By Dil Bar Irshad

Wealthy Indian-Origin Family Found Dead in Dover Mansion

By Dil Bar Irshad

India Boosts Border Security with 4G Services at Over 1,100 Outposts

By Rafia Tasleem

Ram Temple Inauguration: A National Event Transcending Political Lines ...
@India · 4 mins
Ram Temple Inauguration: A National Event Transcending Political Lines ...
heart comment 0
Alleged Drunken Cop Causes E-Rickshaw Driver’s Death: A Community Cries for Justice

By Rafia Tasleem

Alleged Drunken Cop Causes E-Rickshaw Driver's Death: A Community Cries for Justice
Bengaluru Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor Apartment

By Rafia Tasleem

Bengaluru Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor Apartment
Indian Government Flags Off New Vande Bharat Trains in Southern Region

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Government Flags Off New Vande Bharat Trains in Southern Region
Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Panel

By Dil Bar Irshad

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Panel
Latest Headlines
World News
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
2 mins
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
3 mins
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH
4 mins
Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH
Iran and Indonesia to Establish Groundbreaking Robotic Telesurgery Center
5 mins
Iran and Indonesia to Establish Groundbreaking Robotic Telesurgery Center
Ireland Rings in 2024 with Major Pension Reform and Tax Package
6 mins
Ireland Rings in 2024 with Major Pension Reform and Tax Package
Fergal O'Brien: From Snooker Legend to Mentor, Charts New Course Post Retirement
6 mins
Fergal O'Brien: From Snooker Legend to Mentor, Charts New Course Post Retirement
2024: The Year of Elections and the Future of Global Democracy
6 mins
2024: The Year of Elections and the Future of Global Democracy
Trump's New Year's Eve Attack on Ex-Staffers Turned Critics
7 mins
Trump's New Year's Eve Attack on Ex-Staffers Turned Critics
METI's Call to Action: A New Year's Resolution to Combat Obesity
7 mins
METI's Call to Action: A New Year's Resolution to Combat Obesity
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
12 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app