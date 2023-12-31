BJP Leader CT Ravi Defends PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Emphasizes its Non-Political Nature

In a robust defense of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’, BJP leader CT Ravi has asserted that the platform has never been utilized for political gain. ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ a monthly radio program where PM Modi addresses the nation on a myriad of subjects, was lauded by Ravi as an avenue for the Prime Minister to connect with the populace on topics pertaining to social issues, inspirational stories, and government initiatives.

‘Mann Ki Baat’: A Dialogue, Not a Monologue

Highlighting the essence of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Ravi articulated that the program was designed to forge a direct dialogue with the citizens, making them integral contributors to the nation’s governance. PM Modi’s approach, as stated by Ravi, is to engage the people of India, seeking their opinions and suggestions on a range of matters. This inclusive strategy, Ravi stated, was a testament to the Prime Minister’s commitment to fostering a participatory democracy.

Defending Against Political Criticism

The BJP leader’s remarks came in response to criticism suggesting that the program could be leveraged for political gain. In countering these allegations, Ravi maintained that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was purely meant for social interaction and was not a tool for political maneuvering. He emphasized that the program’s content was devoid of political bias, focusing instead on spreading optimism and positivity.

A Platform of Reach and Popularity

Ravi also underscored the program’s popularity and reach, highlighting its role in nurturing a direct dialogue between the Prime Minister and the people. Since its inception in October 2014, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has continued to be a popular program on All India Radio, with the Prime Minister communicating directly with the people, inspiring and informing them on various topics. The 108th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, aired on December 31st, 2023, saw the Prime Minister discussing a range of topics, from the Fit India movement to India’s twin Oscars wins.

In conclusion, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ stands as a testament to PM Modi’s commitment to open dialogue and citizen engagement. Despite criticisms, the platform remains a beacon of positivity, working to involve the people in the nation’s progress, while staying clear of political bias.