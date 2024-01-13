BJP Launches Nationwide Cleanliness Drive for Holy Places Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration

Amidst the hum of preparations for the upcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J P Nadda is priming a nationwide cleanliness drive. The initiative, which zeroes in on holy places and their surroundings, is an embodiment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fervent advocacy for cleanliness. The campaign aims to mobilize Union ministers, BJP national and state leaders, and prominent citizens, all of whom are expected to dedicate two to three hours daily to the cleaning efforts till January 22, the day of the ceremony.

Modi’s ‘Swachh Mandir’ Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent participation in a similar event at the Shree Kala Ram Mandir in Nashik, Maharashtra, serves as a testament to his ongoing commitment to cleanliness. His ‘Swachh Mandir’ campaign, initiated with the intent of transforming Ayodhya into the cleanest city in India, seeks to galvanize citizens into contributing their labor to the cause. The Prime Minister’s appeal for nationwide cleanliness campaigns in all temples, particularly with the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on the horizon, underscores his emphasis on collective effort for maintaining cleanliness across religious sites.

Union Minister Joins the Cause

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, reflecting the sentiment of the Prime Minister, offered prayers at the Lord Jagannath Temple and took part in cleaning the temple premises. His participation in the campaign and his adherence to the Prime Minister’s call for nationwide cleanliness campaigns ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration exemplify the collective effort towards cleanliness being echoed by the nation’s leaders.

Organizational Structure for the Drive

Facilitating the nationwide cleanliness initiative, the BJP has put in place committees at the state and district levels. These committees aim to involve prominent citizens in the cleaning activity, thereby fostering a sense of collective responsibility and unity in maintaining the sanctity of holy places.

The news of this campaign was relayed by BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla, who highlighted the integral role of this drive in aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision for cleanliness, particularly in the context of the upcoming Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.