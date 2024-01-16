BJP Launches 'Har Gaon Chalo' Campaign for 2024 India General Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its plan for the 2024 general elections in India. 'Har Gaon Chalo' (Visit Every Village) is a 40-day grassroots campaign designed to fortify the party's foothold in rural areas nationwide. Party workers and leaders will engage with local communities, discussing government policies, initiatives, and addressing any concerns. The campaign aims to consolidate the rural voter base and disseminate the party's vision and achievements.

Targeting Diverse Demographics

During a strategic meeting, the BJP emphasized the need to target diverse demographics including first-time voters, beneficiaries of government schemes, OBCs, SCs, STs, youth, and women. Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the government's efforts in transforming India into a major power and the party's mission of uplifting the most deprived sections of society.

Rival Outreach Programs

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has embarked on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a mass outreach program designed to cover over 6700 km across 15 states. The journey, undertaken in a custom-made Volvo bus named 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan', aims to reach as many people as possible prior to the 2024 elections.

Strategic Focus on Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Kerala, a state where BJP has never won a seat in general elections. He will hold a roadshow in Kochi and perform puja at Guruvayur Temple and Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple. The BJP is focusing on a few seats, including Thrissur, where it recorded a 28.2% vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party is also targeting the Christian community as part of its campaign.

Emphasis on Welfare Schemes

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh praised Modi for ensuring doorstep delivery of government welfare benefits to citizens. He underscored the effective implementation of various welfare schemes and the focus on 100% saturation of these schemes, regardless of caste, creed, religion, or vote consideration. The BJP aims to cover over 2.55 lakh Gram Panchayats and more than 3,600 urban local bodies by January 25, 2024, as part of the Viksit Bharat Yatra campaign.

With the 'Har Gaon Chalo' campaign and these strategic moves, the BJP's preparation for the 2024 general elections is in full swing. The party's efforts to directly interact with rural communities and diverse demographics underline its commitment to maintain its position of power at the national level.