Elections

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
BJP Launches ‘Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar’ Wall Writing Campaign Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In a bid to galvanize support for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated a wall writing campaign. Under the banner of ‘Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar’ (Once Again Modi Government), this strategy aims to create a grassroots level buzz, appealing to the Indian populace for another term of the Modi-led government.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Joins the Campaign

Union Minister Anurag Thakur joined the campaign, emblazoning the walls of Himachal Pradesh with the slogan ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar’. His involvement signifies the significance BJP attaches to this traditional form of campaigning, indicating the active participation of high-ranking officials in grassroots-level campaign strategies.

JP Nadda Launches Nationwide Initiative

BJP national president JP Nadda launched the nationwide wall writing initiative. He began by outlining the party’s symbol, the lotus, on a wall, below which he inscribed ‘Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar’. Nadda underscored the need for a stable government to ensure India’s continued development and global recognition. He appealed to voters for another term of Modi government through this campaign.

Political Messaging and Public Engagement

Wall writing campaigns are not new to India’s political landscape. They have long been a medium for political messaging, leveraging public spaces and grassroots visibility to garner support for political parties or leaders. The BJP’s wall writing program is a testament to the enduring relevance of such traditional campaign techniques. It also highlights the party’s confidence in securing over 450 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as expressed by Tripura CM Manik Saha.

Elections India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

