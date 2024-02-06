BJP Kisan Morcha Launches 'Gram Parikrama Yatra' Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kisan Morcha announced the 'Gram Parikrama Yatra', an expansive campaign intended to gear up for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in India. The yatra, which BJP's national president JP Nadda will inaugurate at Maa Shakambhari Temple in Muzaffarnagar on February 12, aspires to connect with two lakh villages nationwide.

The Motive and the Method

Over this month-long journey, the Kisan Morcha aims to propagate the information about the central government's development work under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly emphasising the achievements and welfare schemes for farmers. The inauguration is set to be live-streamed through LED screens across multiple districts, with an invitation extended to more than 300 farmers in each district to attend the live telecast. The yatra will also feature rituals such as the worship of the village deity, Gau Mata (cow), agricultural plants, tractors, and ploughs.

Dialogue and Distribution

The BJP Kisan Morcha will not only disseminate information but also gather feedback and suggestions from farmers and laborers. These insights will be forwarded to the BJP national president, thereby creating a dialogue between the policymakers and the primary stakeholders. A door-to-door campaign is also on the cards, with leaflets detailing the government's welfare schemes for farmers to be distributed in each village.

Culmination and Coverage

Each day, the campaign will target five villages in every organizational district, culminating in a grand programme where approximately 2000 farmers will congregate in one district. The 'Gram Parikrama Yatra' is not merely an election campaign but an attempt to create a comprehensive feedback mechanism, connect with the grassroots, and highlight the initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of farmers.