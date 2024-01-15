BJP Kick-starts Election Campaign in Bhopal with Graffiti-Centric Approach

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has kicked off its election campaign in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, by focusing on booth-level graffiti, a move determined by the party's top brass. Leading this creative campaign strategy is VD Sharma, the President of the BJP's state unit. Sharma exudes confidence that under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this innovative approach will pave the way for a historic win in the forthcoming polls.

BJP's Graffiti-Centric Campaign

The BJP, known for its strategic election campaigns, has chosen a unique path this time around. The party has prioritized graffiti art at the booth level, a decision that emanates directly from their top leadership. This effort is not merely about beautifying the city walls, but it's a calculated move to capture the attention of voters and make a lasting impact.

The Delayed Start of Congress

While the BJP has already taken to the streets with its vibrant campaign, the opposition Congress party is yet to set its wheels in motion. The party is currently tied up with internal meetings and is awaiting instructions from its central command. The delay in kick-starting their campaign is also due to the recent appointments of the new MPCC president and Leader of the Opposition, necessitating a pause to regroup and strategize.

The Congress party's delay is compounded by the shift in focus of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath towards Chhindwara. As a result, it's anticipated that the Congress will need more time to formulate its strategy and launch a counter-attack to the BJP's early bird advantage.

Looking Towards The Polls

As the political landscape heats up in Madhya Pradesh, all eyes are on the Congress party's next move. The BJP, on the other hand, is banking on its innovative graffiti-centric campaign to sway voters. The game is set, and the political power players are gearing up for an intense electoral battle.