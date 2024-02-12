BJP-JD(U) Victorious in Bihar Floor Test Amidst Political Turmoil

In a pivotal moment for Bihar's political landscape, BJP-JD(U) leaders rallied their MLAs for crucial meetings ahead of a high-stakes floor test in the state legislative assembly. Despite some conspicuous absences among JD(U) MLAs, senior figures exuded confidence in proving their majority, backed by the NDA's formidable 128-MLA stronghold.

Turbulent Times: Allegations and Accusations

Amidst the whirlwind of political maneuvering, the BJP and JD(U) took aim at Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, decrying his alleged confinement of MLAs. As tensions escalated, both parties stood firm in their belief that they would emerge triumphant in the upcoming floor test.

A Turning Point: Floor Test Triumph

In a dramatic turn of events, the BJP-JD(U) alliance scored a decisive victory during the floor test, with the support of 129 votes bolstering Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's position. This resounding success was made possible by the crossover of three RJD MLAs to the NDA, as well as the timely appearance of five previously absent JD(U) MLAs just prior to the voting process.

The Aftermath: Allegations and Retorts

Following the floor test, BJP leader Samrat Choudhary fired back at Tejashwi Yadav's accusations, alleging that the RJD had attempted to sway BJP MLAs. The opposition, led by Tejashwi Yadav, walked out before the voting, decrying the ruling alliance's actions as a 'moral victory.'

With the NDA's tally now standing at 130, the newly fortified coalition government of the JD(U) and BJP in Bihar has proven its mettle. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav faced a barrage of criticism from BJP-JD(U) leaders for his mockery of Nitish Kumar and the alleged communal riots that marred RJD's rule. As the dust settles on this political showdown, the JD(U)-BJP government resolutely sets its sights on making Bihar a crime-free state.

As the echoes of Tejashwi Yadav's 'Khela Baaki Hai' comments continue to reverberate, BJP-JD(U) leaders delivered a scathing rebuke in response to their victory in the assembly. JDU leader Md Zama Khan and BJP leader Niraj Kumar Singh both commented on the 'Khela' (game) being played by those who had initiated it, while BJP leader Nityanand Rai asserted that truth always prevails and that today's victory is historic.

February 12th, 2024 - A day etched in Bihar's political annals, marking the BJP-JD(U) coalition's triumph in the floor test and signaling their steadfast commitment to a safer, more united Bihar.