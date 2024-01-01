en English
Crime

BJP IT Cell Members Arrested in Gang Rape Case: Unfolding Political Controversy and Public Outcry

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
Three individuals associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Information Technology (IT) cell were arrested in Varanasi following a high-profile gang rape case. The accused, identified as Kunal Pandey, Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan, and Saksham Patel, have reportedly confessed to the crime, which took place within the Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) campus in November 2024. This incident has led to a wave of protests and criticism from opposition leaders, students, and the public, demanding justice for the victim and questioning the conduct of political party affiliates.

A Crime that Shook the Campus

The incident allegedly involved the abduction, disrobing, and sexual assault of a 20-year-old female student at IIT-BHU. The accused filmed the survivor at gunpoint, further exacerbating the severity of the crime. The victim’s identity has been kept confidential to protect her dignity. The crime triggered an uproar within the institute, with students demanding immediate arrest of the accused and urging the administration to take necessary actions to ensure campus safety.

Political Implications and Public Outrage

Following the arrests, opposition leaders were quick to share images of the accused with various BJP leaders, accusing the government of playing with women’s dignity and shielding the individuals due to their association with the ruling party. The BJP, however, denied these allegations, stating that the guilty will be duly punished as per the law under the Yogi government. The incident has not only sparked political controversy but also led to an intense public outcry demanding justice and accountability from the political party and its members.

The Road to Justice

The arrested individuals could potentially face charges under the National Security Act, the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has demanded legal action against those who shielded the accused for two months. As the investigation continues, the unfolding developments in the case are likely to impact the public perception of the BJP and its members. The case serves as a stark reminder of the need for stringent measures against such grave crimes and the importance of maintaining ethical conduct within political parties.

Crime India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

