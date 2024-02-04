BJP Issues Whip for MPs' Presence as PM Modi Set to Address Parliament, Union Budget 2024-25 Presented

As the Indian political terrain heats up in anticipation of the General Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, signaling a crucial juncture in Parliament. This move comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to deliver his response to the Motion of Thanks on the Presidential address, initially presented on January 31, 2024.

Prime Minister Modi's Crucial Address

Renowned for his eloquent speeches and captivating oratory, Prime Minister Modi will take the parliamentary podium to address the nation. The content of his speech is expected to highlight the government's accomplishments over its tenure, setting the tone for the impending nationwide electoral battle. To strategize the government's approach, Prime Minister Modi held a high-level discussion with prominent ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Budget 2024-25: A Vision for Growth

On February 2, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. The budget's primary emphasis lies on economic policies designed to stimulate growth, foster inclusive development, and elevate productivity. Interestingly, despite being an interim budget, it refrained from altering tax rates, a move that usually garners significant attention.

The budget also underscored the government's commitment to ameliorating the economic status of eastern Indian states, aligning with the vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. Furthermore, Sitharaman announced the formation of a high-powered committee to address demographic challenges, reflecting the government's proactive stance on demographic shifts.

Evaluating a Decade of BJP's Economic Performance

In a significant move, the government announced it would issue a white paper assessing the economic performance under the BJP-led government over the past decade, compared to the previous Congress-led UPA administration. This announcement is seen as a strategic move to highlight the BJP's economic stewardship as the nation heads into elections.

The budget presentation marked Sitharaman's sixth and the last for the Modi government's second term. Despite the upcoming electoral challenge, Sitharaman expressed her confidence in the BJP-led NDA's return to power, indicating a robust belief in the party's governance and the public's continued support.