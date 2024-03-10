BJP Hisar MP Brijendra Singh Switches to Congress: A Strategic Move Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

In a significant political development, Brijendra Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Hisar, announced his resignation from the party citing "compelling political reasons". This bold move was followed by his joining the Congress Party in the presence of its president Mallikarjun Kharge, marking a pivotal shift in the political landscape of Haryana ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Resignation and Immediate Aftermath

Brijendra Singh, a notable figure in Haryana politics and the son of BJP leader Birender Singh, made his resignation public through a post on X. He expressed his gratitude towards the BJP, including National President J.P. Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Amit Shah for allowing him the opportunity to serve as the Hisar MP. Shortly after, he was warmly received into the Congress fold by Kharge along with senior party leaders like Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik, and Deepak Babaria in New Delhi. This move has set the stage for Singh to potentially contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Hisar as a Congress candidate.

Political Implications in Haryana

Brijendra Singh's departure from the BJP and subsequent entry into Congress could significantly alter the political dynamics in Haryana. His victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections against formidable opponents highlighted his strong electoral appeal. Singh's political lineage, as the great-grandson of prominent Jat leader Sir Chhotu Ram, further cements his influence in the region. The BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana, which Singh had criticized, may face challenges in retaining support among the Jat community and other key demographic segments in the wake of his departure.

Looking Ahead: The Road to the Lok Sabha Polls

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, Brijendra Singh's switch to Congress is poised to be a significant talking point in Haryana's political circles. His proven track record, coupled with the Congress's strategic positioning, could influence the electoral outcomes in the state. While Singh has cited compelling political reasons for his switch, the move also reflects the broader realignments and strategic calculations within Indian politics as parties gear up for the electoral battle.

The implications of Singh's switch extend beyond immediate electoral considerations, highlighting the fluid nature of political affiliations and the strategic maneuvers politicians undertake in pursuit of their objectives. As the Lok Sabha polls draw nearer, all eyes will be on how this move reshapes the political landscape in Haryana and potentially influences the broader national electoral dynamics.