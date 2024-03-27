BJP Fields Atul Kumar Garg in Ghaziabad, Faces Challenge Replacing General VK Singh: Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Atul Kumar Garg, a sitting MLA, has been nominated by the BJP for the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha Elections 2024, where he faces the challenge of replacing General Rtd VK Singh. There is apparent open rebellion within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra, with senior Congress leaders openly opposing Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena candidate list.

CASTE FACTOR HOLDS THE KEY

According to Pushpendra Rana, anthropology scholar from Barkatullah University, Ghaziabad constituency has about 5.5 lakh Muslim, 4.7 lakh Rajput, 4.5 lakh Brahmin, 2.5 lakh Baniya, 4.5 lakh SCs, 1.25 lakh Jat, one lakh Punjabi, 75,000 Tyagi, 70,000 Gujar, and five lakh other urban community voters. Despite being a citadel of Rajput candidates for many decades, the BJP has decided to field a Baniya candidate as the seat has become a safe seat over the period of time for the party, said Rana. The BJP candidate, General VK Singh (retd), had won by a historic margin twice. From 1991 to 2004, Ramesh Chandra Tomar was the MP from the area when it was under Hapur constituency. He lost to Surendra Prakash Goyal in 2004. However, from 2009 Rajnath Singh became MP twice and VK Singh repeated twice by a huge margin. "As Ghazibad was the only seat that was given to a Rajput candidate in west Uttar Pradesh, it will now be a tightrope walk for the BJP as there are no Rajput candidates in the entire area despite a sizeable population," added Rana. From Saharanpur to Agra, not a single ticket has been given to any Rajput candidate despite a sizeable and decisive population, as the party considers them as traditional voters. Snatching Ghaziabad seat from the community has started discontent in the community, said Rana. As the party replaced VK Singh with Atul Garg, the local units of the Rajput wing have started showing dissent. In a letter to the party president, JP Nadda, the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Sabha demanded tickets for the community, expressing displeasure.

UNHAPPY URBAN VOTERS

At least twice, Garg and his son were hooted out of the meetings from Crossings Republik, one of the biggest townships in the entire national capital territory. The apartment dwellers claim that during his tenure as an MLA, he never took any step to work for the betterment of high rise societies. "The locality is a township with over 18,000 votes and thousands of residents. Since it was constructed, we have been requesting the MLA, AK Garg, to fix the connectivity issue. However, there have only been false promises. The MLA used to visit once in a blue moon, only to seek votes. The drain is yet to be fixed, a connecting road to Greater Noida West has been pending, and many other key issues remain unresolved. We wonder how the party has given him a ticket with such a poor track record. Before the elections, General VK Singh was the one who had promised an exclusive opening in the middle lane of NH 24 to decongest the area that suffers from huge traffic jams. Now, we feel like the traditional urban voters have been left on their own," said Mishra.

HISTORY OF HUGE MARGIN VICTORIES

The tag of being a traditional BJP seat and huge margin victories have been the two reasons that are with Garg. In the 2014 election, BJP's Singh had secured a historic 7,58,482 votes by defeating Congress' Raj Babbar with a margin of over 5.67 lakh votes. In the year 2019, again Singh had defeated the closest competitor, Suresh Bansal of the Samajwadi Party, with a margin of over 5.1 lakh votes. Since the seat has become a traditional stronghold of the BJP, the party has chosen to risk the caste combination, like it does in neighbouring Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida).